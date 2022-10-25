First District Congresswoman Chellie Pingree tours downtown Waterville

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - First District Congresswoman Chellie Pingree toured downtown Waterville today to check out the city’s revitalization effort.

She was joined by Waterville Mayor Jay Coehlo.

The tour started at City Hall and from there, they visited the Paul Schupf (shuff) Art Center which is still under construction.

They also stopped at the Lockwood Hotel, a 53 room boutique hotel with a restaurant and bar area.

The hotel opened in August and is part of the $11.2 million revitalization project in Waterville.

“This city has done an amazing job, and Colby, working with them has really done some incredible stuff,” Pingree said.

“This is the first time I got to see the hotel in operation, and I know that the Opera House in the Art Center is about to open soon. This is every city’s dream to preserve the brick in Main Street, to have sort of a vital downtown, putting in more housing, and we just want to support them in any way that we can,” she said.

Pingree was also scheduled to visit the Alfond Youth and Community Center.

