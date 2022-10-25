Fatal crash in Berwick early Monday morning

BERWICK, Maine (WABI) - North Berwick police confirm a 19-year-old is dead following a crash early Monday morning.

Police were called to the crash on Beech Ridge Road near Diamond Hill Road around 4:40 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a Ford Focus on the shoulder of the roadway. Officials believe it hit several trees before coming to a stop.

The driver, 19-year-old Xavier Skidds, was found inside the vehicle and later pronounced dead.

Authorities are asking anyone who may have seen the crash to contact them as the crash remains under investigation.

In a release the following afternoon, authorities thanked all agencies who assisted with the crash, adding their thoughts and prayers are with the Skidds family.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.