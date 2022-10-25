Fatal crash in Berwick early Monday morning

Flashing emergency lights on an ambulance
Flashing emergency lights on an ambulance(KTTC)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERWICK, Maine (WABI) - North Berwick police confirm a 19-year-old is dead following a crash early Monday morning.

Police were called to the crash on Beech Ridge Road near Diamond Hill Road around 4:40 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a Ford Focus on the shoulder of the roadway. Officials believe it hit several trees before coming to a stop.

The driver, 19-year-old Xavier Skidds, was found inside the vehicle and later pronounced dead.

Authorities are asking anyone who may have seen the crash to contact them as the crash remains under investigation.

In a release the following afternoon, authorities thanked all agencies who assisted with the crash, adding their thoughts and prayers are with the Skidds family.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Remains found in Acadia National Park Associated with a suicide
Missing boy in Freeport
Missing Freeport 14-year-old found dead, school officials confirm
At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
Police Lights
Police: Medical Examiner has ruled on cause of death of Orrington couple
Law enforcement has blocked Swetts Pond Road for an emergency scene.
UPDATE: Maine State Police investigating deaths of Orrington couple

Latest News

Police Lights
2 hospitalized after St. Albans crash
Police lights
Drugs seized from Clifton residence
Joy the Duck
Joy The Duck returns
Keen Hall
Virtual auction benefiting Freedom restoration project