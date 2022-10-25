EMCC food pantry still accepting donations after Fill the Van event

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The food pantry at Eastern Maine Community College continues to fill up after their Fill The Van event Tuesday.

The van was there from 8 a.m.- 3 p.m. as people could donate food and hygiene items.

The school pantry, located in the Johnston Gym, allows students to choose food for themselves so they know they’ll like what they pick up.

The goal of the food drive is to help the pantry’s mission which is to ensure no student on the campus has to deal with food insecurity.

In turn, it allows students to live healthier and perform better academically.

“Studies showed that people did perform much better whether it was studying or taking a test or giving a presentation in class if they had eaten that same day,” said Cathy Ryder, the AmeriCorps VISTA with EMCC.

The event may be over but anyone in the community can still drop off supplies to the food pantry at the Johnston Gym on the EMCC campus.

