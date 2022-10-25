Crash between school bus, motorcycle closes Gorham roadway

Gorham crash
Gorham crash(MGN)
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 7:50 PM EDT
GORHAM, Maine (WABI) - Part of a roadway in Gorham is shutdown after a crash involving a school bus and a motorcycle Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities say part of Route 202 at the intersection of Libby Avenue is closed following the crash.

Officials have released few details on the incident including whether or not children were on board the bus.

Footage from the scene show a damaged car on the roadway.

At this time, no injuries have been reported.

