County Commissioners award ARPA grants

By Kaddie Sharpe
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot County Commissioners awarded checks to local organizations for the work they do in the community.

The funding from the American Rescue Plan Act will help support the programs and ongoing projects the organizations develop to serve Penobscot County.

From healthcare, to education, to addiction recovery, these groups have various goals they work to achieve.

Organizations throughout the area applied to be sub-recipients of the ARPA funds.

Some of the recipients are Mobilize Katahdin and Bangor Area Recovery Network.

The Katahdin Higher Education Center was also chosen and say their check will help with their upcoming endeavors.

Other organizations that received checks include Eastern Area Agency on Aging, Millinocket Regional Hospital, and Wabanaki Public Health. More recipients will be announced soon.

Checks were issued to:

Katahdin Higher Education for $150,000

Bangor Area Recovery Network for $273,300

Millinocket Regional Hospital for $1,067,440

Eastern Area Agency on Aging for $100,000

Mobilize Katahdin $150,000

Wabanaki Public Health for $100,000

