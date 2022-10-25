Cloudy & Mild Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Our Tuesday will be a drier day overall. There’s a chance for a few isolated showers this morning otherwise look for cloudy skies and mainly dry conditions today. Temperatures will remain above average with highs climbing to the mid-60s to near 70° this afternoon. Cloudy skies and areas of fog are expected tonight. There will be a chance for some scattered showers too as low pressure approaches from the south. Overnight lows will remain mild with temperatures only dropping to the 50s.

Low pressure to our south will move through the Gulf of Maine tomorrow. This will bring more rain to the area, starting as scattered showers early Wednesday morning then becoming a steadier, heavier rain from south to north across the state mid-morning through the evening hours. Some of the rain could be heavy at times again. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s Wednesday afternoon. The rain will taper off from southwest to northeast across the state early Wednesday night with the bulk of the rain ending by midnight. By this time, rainfall totals range from .5″-1.5″. A cold front will cross the state early Thursday. This may bring a shower to some spots early Thursday otherwise Thursday looks like a mainly dry day with brightening skies as the day progresses. Temperatures will remain on the warm side with afternoon highs reaching the 60s to near 70°. Cooler, more seasonable air will move in behind the front later Thursday and Thursday night making for a more fall-like feeling stretch of weather for Friday through the weekend. High pressure will bring us a beautiful day Friday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s. That beautiful weather will continue Saturday with sunshine and highs in the 50s. Sunday looks good too with sunshine and highs in the 50s.

Today: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers, mainly during the morning. Areas of fog, mainly during the morning. Highs between 63°-69°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Areas of fog. Lows between 53°-59°. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible early then rain spreading south to north across the state mid-morning through early afternoon. Rain could be heavy at times through the afternoon and evening. Highs between 60°-66°. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: A few lingering showers possible during the morning otherwise brightening skies with highs in the 60s to near 70°.

Friday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.