Black Bears turn from Stony Brook loss to hosting No. 17 Richmond

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Stony Brook crept back in front of Maine to claim its first win of the season, 28-27.

Youth Day/Black Bears Cancer Awareness Series kickoff is Saturday at 1 p.m. (WABI)

The Black Bears had their bright spots on offense and defense, but a second-half rally sealed the deal for the Seawolves.

Joe Fagnano threw for a season-high 314 yards through a lot of run-pass option looks that the Stony Brook defense gave him.

Giving up big plays allowed Stony Brook to have a chance to come all the way back.

“We’ve just got to improve how we’re playing together. We didn’t turn the ball over on offense, which is outstanding. We’ve got to get some takeaways on defense. We’ve got to limit the amount of explosive plays on defense. We’ve got to be aggressive on offense. That’s something we have to be throughout the entire game,” said Jordan Stevens, head coach.

Maine turns to a tough test against No. 17 Richmond on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Orono.

The Spiders feature dangerous quarterback Reece Udlinski, who’s jumped off the game tape as Maine tries to find a way to stop him.

