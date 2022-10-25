Authorities release surveillance video of missing Miami boy in a Maine Walgreens

HOULTON, Maine (WABI) - Authorities have released new surveillance video from a drugstore in Houlton believed to be of a missing Miami boy.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and the FBI released video from a Walgreens.

They say it shows 6-year-old Jorge “JoJo” Morales and confirms he was here in Maine.

The FBI believes he’s in eastern Canada now.

They say the video shows his father, also named Jorge Morales and paternal grandmother, Lilliam Pena Morales.

The boy has been missing for nearly two months. Items belonging to him were found inside an abandoned car in Littleton, Maine.

Officials say the pair face a felony charge of custodial interference.

Rewards for JoJo’s safe return total $25,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.

