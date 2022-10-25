Acadia Brazilian Jiu Jitsu celebrating 10th anniversary

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Acadia Brazilian Jiu Jitsu is celebrating 10 years of martial arts and self-defense training.

Nov. 5 Open House planned (WABI)

The Ellsworth gym gives local athletes a chance to relieve stress, learn to defend themselves, and make new friends.

Owner Kris Douglas said it’s also a way to get that competitive fix after finishing a prep or college sports career.

He highlighted how a big part of jiu jitsu is solving the mental puzzle of facing different-sized opponents, unlike weigh-in martial arts like boxing.

“You could just come in, be a big person and smash somebody, but there’s always going to be somebody bigger and stronger. That’s what the puzzle is. How can I beat this person who’s bigger and stronger than me using the least amount of my attributes and the most amount of my art? You can go to a competition or here in the classroom where you can match up against somebody who’s 100 lb. more or less than you, and you can do really well. That’s what makes jiu jitsu the great equalizer for martial arts in my experience,” said Douglas, owner/operator/head instructor.

Douglas credited his team of coaches leading kickboxing, jiu jitsu, and kids classes in helping the gym reach the 10 year milestone.

Acadia will be hosting an open house on Sat. Nov. 5 from 9-11 a.m. featuring 4th degree Brazilian Jiu Jitsu black belt Mike Pellegrino.

For more information, visit AcadiaBJJ.com.

