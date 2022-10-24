Virtual auction benefiting Freedom restoration project

FREEDOM, Maine (WABI) - What do these items have in common: a waterfront getaway in Bar Harbor, books autographed by The Lost Kitchen’s Erin French, and a collectable stamp?

They’re all up for bidding in a virtual auction.

The annual fundraiser benefiting the Freedom Community Historical Society started back up on Sunday.

The proceeds are going towards the Keen Hall Restoration Project, which has been underway for years.

Recently, there were some noticeable upgrades made to the exterior.

Historical Society President Wilson Hess says they still need about a quarter of a million dollars to finish everything up.

“It will be more than just a historic relic. It’s going to be a community center. It’s going to be a place where our little town with 704 souls, all told, can get together and have events and have meetings, have a cup of coffee together, preserve the records of our town.,” said Hess.

If you’d like to check out the auction items or place a bid, click here.

The auction ends this Saturday at 10 a.m.

