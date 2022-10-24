UMaine unveils new outdoor learning lab in Orono park

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - There’s a new outdoor math learning lab in Orono thanks to a UMaine collaborative project.

The math and art departments came together to make the first public installation of the SunRule possible.

The interactive sculpture in Webster Park uses the sun’s rays to help users explore multiplication and division.

The SunRule was unveiled on Friday -- a proud moment for all involved including the inventors and designers.

The idea started with UMaine associate math professors Justin Dimmel and Eric Pandiscio at the start of the pandemic.

Their vision for a handheld device grew through UMaine’s MIRTA accelerator program with the hope more can be installed in other parks, schools and museums.

They say sun shining through slits in the ring around the plate reflects onto its grid.

Users can adjust the plate to manipulate the beam of light to multiply by different

You can read the full statement on the project here.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.