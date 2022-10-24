Students across the State will to participate in Maine’s mock election this week

By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Students across the state will be participating in a mock election this week.

More than 150 schools across the state have signed up for the mock election which is a tradition organized by Maine’s Secretary of State’s office.

Prior to the pandemic, the election was done in Augusta.

Secretary of State Shenna Bellows says that limited the number of schools that could participate.

Now, the mock election is held virtually.

There is a video option where participating K-12 schools receive a video message from every candidate on the ballot.

The schools will receive a mock election ballot that has the choices for governor as well as U-S Congress in both of Maine’s districts.

“We are really excited about this because for people voting for the first time, it can be intimidating,” Bellows said. “If you have never seen a ballot, you don’t know how voting works. or perhaps you don’t understand why for the governor’s race, we don’t have ranked choice voting, but for the Congressional races, it is ranked choice voting. This gives students that ability to engage in both.”

The results of the election will be announced Friday.

