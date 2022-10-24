Showers Likely Today, Rain Could Be Heavy At Times

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure, located well to our south, will usher moisture into the state today resulting in off and on showers throughout the day. The rain could be heavy at times. There is a slight chance of a few isolated thunderstorms during the day as well. With the clouds, showers and a light northeast wind in the forecast, temperatures won’t move much today with highs topping off in the upper 50s to around 60°. Shower chances will decrease as we head into the night tonight. By later this evening, rainfall totals will range from .25″-.75″ on average. Look for areas of fog to develop tonight so use caution if you have travel plans during the overnight. Lows won’t drop much with temperatures in the low to mid-50s.

Tuesday will be a drier day with just a chance for a few isolated showers, mainly during the morning. Otherwise, look for mostly cloudy skies Tuesday with above average temperatures. Highs will climb to the 60s to near 70° Tuesday afternoon. A cold front approaching from the Great Lakes will combine with low pressure to our south on Wednesday to bring more showers to the state, especially Wednesday afternoon and evening. Some of the rain could be heavy at times again. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s to mid-60s Wednesday afternoon. Rainfall totals by late Wednesday night will range from .25″-1″. High pressure will build in for the end of the week bringing us another great stretch of fall weather. We’ll dry things out Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will remain on the warm side with temperatures reaching the 60s to near 70° Thursday afternoon. Cooler, more seasonable air will move in for Friday with sunshine and highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s. The nice weather will stick around through the weekend.

Today: Cloudy skies. Showers likely. A few isolated thunderstorms possible. Rain could be heavy at times. Highs between 56°-61°. Light northeast wind.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers mainly early. Areas of fog. Lows between 51°-57°. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers, mainly during the morning. Highs between 62°-68°. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with showers likely especially during the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 60s to near 70°.

Friday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

