Sheriff’s deputy accused of assaulting wife indicted by Kennebec County Grand Jury

Daniel Ross
Daniel Ross(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A Kennebec County sheriff’s deputy accused of assaulting his wife at home while off-duty has been indicted on multiple charges by a Kennebec County Grand Jury.

Daniel Ross, 29, has been formally charged with five counts of domestic violence assault, four counts of domestic violence terrorizing with a dangerous weapon, three counts of domestic violence criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon as well as gross sexual assault, unlawful sexual contact, and aggravated assault.

A report was made in August to the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office about ongoing domestic violence incidents occurring at Ross’ home in West Gardiner.

Sheriff’s deputies spoke with Ross’ wife, and as a result of that conversation contacted Maine State Police.

Ross was arrested.

He remains at the Somerset County jail.

Ross started working for the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office in March of last year.

He is now on administrative leave with pay.

