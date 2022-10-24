Road in Old Town temporarily closed to replace culvert

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - There’s a traffic alert for drivers in Old Town.

College Ave. Extension will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

City officials say a collapsed culvert near the intersection of Sewall Road is being replaced.

They ask those who park in the lot across from Sewall Road to walk to access the area from the Route 43 end of College Ave. Extension.

