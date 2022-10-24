Road in Old Town temporarily closed to replace culvert

Ttraffic cones
Ttraffic cones(MGN Online)
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - There’s a traffic alert for drivers in Old Town.

College Ave. Extension will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

City officials say a collapsed culvert near the intersection of Sewall Road is being replaced.

They ask those who park in the lot across from Sewall Road to walk to access the area from the Route 43 end of College Ave. Extension.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Remains found in Acadia National Park Associated with a suicide
Missing boy in Freeport
Missing Freeport 14-year-old found dead, school officials confirm
At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
Police Lights
Police: Medical Examiner has ruled on cause of death of Orrington couple
Law enforcement has blocked Swetts Pond Road for an emergency scene.
UPDATE: Maine State Police investigating deaths of Orrington couple

Latest News

Volunteers from Window Dressers are working to build window inserts.
Dexter volunteers build window inserts for community
SunRule
UMaine unveils new outdoor learning lab in Orono park
Forge Training Center in Ellsworth
New athletic training facility opens in Ellsworth
Hancock County Sheriff's Department's green uniforms
Hancock County Sheriff’s Department goes ‘green’