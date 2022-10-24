New athletic training facility opens in Ellsworth

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - A new athletic training facility is open for business in Ellsworth.

The Forge Training Center is a sports-specific training facility on the Commerce Park Road, that also features “The Quench” juice and smoothie bar. The facility opened in August and works closely with the basketball, baseball, and softball communities but can also hold other events.

It is open to the public.

“What we’re really trying to do here is create a community opportunity for everybody,” said Forge owner Mark Baxter. “We’re really servicing mostly Hancock and Washington counties, to do things in these four walls that kids might otherwise not have the opportunity to participate in.”

