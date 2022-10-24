MISSING: Police looking for 14-year-old Orland girl

The family of Ariana Montgomery says she was last seen on October 14th.
missing teen
missing teen(Waldo County Sheriff's Office)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLAND, Maine (WABI) - Police are asking for help locating an Orland teen.

Ariana Montgomery’s family says the 14-year-old was last seen on October 14th.

They say she left home with an unidentified friend and has not returned.

She said she was going moose hunting.

They say her last communication with family was on Saturday.

If anyone has information, they are asked to call the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office at 338-2040.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Remains found in Acadia National Park Associated with a suicide
Missing boy in Freeport
Missing Freeport 14-year-old found dead, school officials confirm
At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
Police Lights
Police: Medical Examiner has ruled on cause of death of Orrington couple
Law enforcement has blocked Swetts Pond Road for an emergency scene.
UPDATE: Maine State Police investigating deaths of Orrington couple

Latest News

Students across the State will to participate in Maine’s mock election this week
Students across the State will to participate in Maine’s mock election this week
Mainers can now schedule their BMV appointments online
Mainers can now schedule their BMV appointments online
Concerns about contracting COVID and the flu
Judge rejects bid to resume construction on $1B power line