MISSING: Police looking for 14-year-old Orland girl

ORLAND, Maine (WABI) - Police are asking for help locating an Orland teen.

Ariana Montgomery’s family says the 14-year-old was last seen on October 14th.

They say she left home with an unidentified friend and has not returned.

She said she was going moose hunting.

They say her last communication with family was on Saturday.

If anyone has information, they are asked to call the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office at 338-2040.

