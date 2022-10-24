Martha Stewart stops by downtown Ellsworth mural

Martha Stewart visits mural in Ellsworth
Martha Stewart visits mural in Ellsworth(Heart of Ellsworth)
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - A familiar face was in Ellsworth admiring newly completed community artwork.

Martha Stewart stopped by to see the finished mural on Water Street.

A photo was taken and posted by Heart of Ellsworth on Friday afternoon.

They say Coastal Interiors building owner and project partner Lori Chase captured the moment with Executive Director Cara Romano.

The mural was three years in the making and intended to depict contemporary Ellsworth on the shoulders of its history.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Remains found in Acadia National Park Associated with a suicide
Missing boy in Freeport
Missing Freeport 14-year-old found dead, school officials confirm
At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
Police Lights
Police: Medical Examiner has ruled on cause of death of Orrington couple
Law enforcement has blocked Swetts Pond Road for an emergency scene.
UPDATE: Maine State Police investigating deaths of Orrington couple

Latest News

Houston Astros Jeremy Pena (3) reacts after scoring on a base hit by Alex Bregman against the...
Former UMaine star wins ALCS MVP, leads Astros to the World Series
Pumpkins in the park returns in person for 20th celebration
Pumpkins in the park returns in person for 20th celebration
Hundreds of runners and walkers alike kicked off the run at the Harold Alfond Sports Stadium at...
Annual Black Bear 5k kicks off Sunday
Suspect in custody after incident in Winslow