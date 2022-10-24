Martha Stewart stops by downtown Ellsworth mural

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - A familiar face was in Ellsworth admiring newly completed community artwork.

Martha Stewart stopped by to see the finished mural on Water Street.

A photo was taken and posted by Heart of Ellsworth on Friday afternoon.

They say Coastal Interiors building owner and project partner Lori Chase captured the moment with Executive Director Cara Romano.

The mural was three years in the making and intended to depict contemporary Ellsworth on the shoulders of its history.

