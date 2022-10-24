AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Mainers can now schedule their BMV appointments online.

Secretary of State Shenna Bellows and other local officials announced the online appointment system at a press conference in Augusta today.

Mainers will be able to schedule appointments from one to 20 days ahead of time at any of the 13 Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles offices across the state

Walk-in service options will still be available as they are now.

Bellows says the project took two years to put together and included extensive testing.

She says the new system is bringing the department into the 21st century where people can plan ahead like they would when scheduling a doctor’s appointment.

“Coming to the Bureau of Motor Vehicles means that’s time out of work, and that’s money in their pocket. so, if they can make an appointment and get in and out of the Bureau of Motor Vehicle in half an hour or less, depending on the length of their appointment, that really serves them and their lives,” Bellow said.

“I also think about people that are traveling from rural areas to our 13 BMV branches. Sometimes that combined travel time plus the time at the BMV is significant. This shortens the time they have to spend at the BMV, makes the service more efficient. They can get in and get out and get home,” she said.

Once the appointment is scheduled, you’ll receive an email confirmation or a text.

The BMV has online transactions that can be done without visiting a branch such as vehicle registration renewals or driver’s license or state ID renewal.

Click here to schedule you appointment.

