Joy The Duck returns

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - You may remember a giant yellow rubber duck floating in Belfast Harbor last summer.

Take a look because it appears Joy the Duck has returned, or perhaps a relative that’s flown into town.

Photos show that there’s a new addition to the beaked buoy this time around - the word “greater” has been added to “Joy” in block letters.

Mystery continues to shroud the feathered float - we reached out to the Joy The Duck Twitter page but it appears we ran afoul.

Their only response to a request for comment was “quack, quack, and quack.”

