Hancock County Sheriff’s Department goes ‘green’

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Officers with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department have gone green.

Starting Monday, the color of the uniforms officers in the department wear have switched to green from the traditional brown. The color switch comes after the company the department had been using for uniforms stopped making some of the uniform’s components.

The sheriff’s department says brown has been the uniform color as far back as anyone can remember, but they’re happy with the new look.

“I like the green, quite frankly,” said Hancock County Sheriff Scott Kane. “I think they look good with the gold accents on them. I think they look nice. Some say, ‘Well gosh, now you look like a forest ranger,’ well, that’s okay. When we wore brown, we looked like UPS. So, we deal with all of those things, and if that’s the worst thing someone calls us, we’re gonna be okay.”

