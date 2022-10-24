Former UMaine star wins ALCS MVP, leads Astros to the World Series

Jeremy Pena is a rookie shortstop
Houston Astros Jeremy Pena (3) reacts after scoring on a base hit by Alex Bregman against the...
Houston Astros Jeremy Pena (3) reacts after scoring on a base hit by Alex Bregman against the New York Yankees during the seventh inning of Game 4 of an American League Championship baseball series, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in New York.(Source: AP Photo/John Minchillo)
By WMTW
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCOURSE, N.Y. (WMTW) - The Houston Astros are headed to the World Series after sweeping the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series, thanks in large part to rookie shortstop Jeremy Pena.

Pena was a star at the University of Maine, where he played three seasons for the Black Bears, starting every game of his career. In his junior season in 2018, Pena led the Black Bears in triples and runs scored and was named to the America East Second Team. He was then drafted by the Astros in the third round of the June 2019 draft with the 102nd overall pick.

In Sunday’s game 4 of the ALCS, Pena hit a 408-foot, 3-run home run off the Yankees’ Nestor Cortes to help the Astros overcome an early 3-0 deficit. Peña finished the ALCS 6 for 17, with two homers and two doubles, good for a .353/.353/.824 (1.176 OPS) slash line.

The University of Maine baseball team tweeted simply “Super. Star” following the announcement that Pena had been named ALCS MVP.

