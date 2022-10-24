Drugs seized from Clifton residence

CLIFTON, Maine (WABI) - Two people were arrested on drug charges in Clifton Monday morning.

According to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office, they received information drugs were being sold from a residence on Scotts Point Road.

Deputies along with MDEA agents and Washington County Sheriff’s K9 units searched the house and vehicles.

They say a large amount of methamphetamine and an undisclosed amount of drug proceeds were seized.

As a result of the search, 54-year-old Michael Drake Senior and 36-year-old Jessica Lovely were arrested on aggravated drug trafficking charges.

