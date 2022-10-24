Dexter volunteers build window inserts for community

DEXTER, Maine (WABI) - The days of summer are certainly behind us.

With the imminent arrival of winter comes many challenges to Mainers.

In Dexter, they’re taking some of these challenges head on.

Volunteers from Window Dressers are working to build window inserts for the community.

“The clients who are receiving the windows are actually participating in the build. Not everybody here is a client this year. Some people have worked for us in the past and come back every year because they enjoy it. It’s really fun. It’s a great way to meet people and socialize and do something for the community,” said local coordinator for Window Dressers Lesley Fernow.

Using an old basketball court in the town hall as their workshop, the setting is perhaps symbolic of the teamwork at hand.

“There’s always a job for somebody, and it’s not all construction. It’s not all drills and glue. But the people who like to do drills and glue do drills and glue. And the people who like to be together with somebody just wrapping can do wrapping,” Fernow said.

The inserts they’re building are designed to keep homes warm at a lower cost as well as reduce CO2 emissions.

As the cost of heating a home has increased, this kind of work has become even more important.

“You lose so much heat through your windows, so it’s insulating. It reduces the fuel costs, and it also is good for the environment. It’s good for the climate,” Fernow said.

A new grant from the Peter Alfond Foundation looks to make these inserts free of charge next year for a few towns surrounding Dexter.

The towns include Cambridge, Corinna, Dexter, Exeter, Garland, Milo, Athens, Harmony, St. Albans and Ripley.

“We’re taking names now, so if people want free inserts for next year, this is the year to do it. Because this year we will have grant funding to do that,” said Fernow.

As the work here continues, they’re looking for even more volunteers for the future.

“And we would love to have some younger people who are interested in a community project that’s so important. And, if anybody out there is interested in picking this up and carrying it forward in years to come so it will be here a long time, I urge them to get in touch with me,” Fernow added.

To learn more about Window Dressers you can visit their website here.

