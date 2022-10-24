Cloudy And Warmer Days Ahead

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure over the Mid-Atlantic with an associated warm front extending into the Gulf of Maine will continue to bring us clouds and scattered showers through the first part of the night. The showers will become more isolated as the night goes on. There will be low clouds and areas of fog that will reduce visibility and produce areas of drizzle. Lows overnight will range from the upper 40s to the mid 50s.

Plenty of clouds and areas of fog to start off Tuesday morning. We will continue with an isolated risk for showers. An upper-level ridge will begin to build into the region. This will bring us above normal highs through Thursday. Highs on Tuesday will reach the mid to upper 60s. More fog and drizzle are expected Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

By Wednesday, the first part of the day will be dry but still with lots of clouds. Highs will be slightly cooler than Tuesday but still in the low to mid 60s. Low pressure will move north along the east coast. This low will bring an increasing chance for rain into the afternoon and evening over parts of central & Downeast Maine. The rain will last into early Thursday morning.

Besides a few showers Thursday morning, the rest of the day will dry up and brighten as high pressure begins to build in from the west. Winds will begin to increase out of the west with gusts up to 30 mph. Thursday will have the warmest highs of the week with mid to upper 60s and a few inland spots that will try for close to 70°. A cold front will move through Thursday evening bringing cooler & more seasonable temperatures to the region by the end of the week.

High pressure will bring mostly sunny and quiet conditions by the end of the week & into the weekend. Highs will stay mostly in the mid to upper 50s and some low 60s.

As it stands right now, Halloween looks to remain dry but with mostly cloudy to overcast skies. There will be an approaching low that should hold off until Tuesday and will bring more rain to the region.

TONIGHT: Overcast skies with light showers & areas of fog. Lows ranging from the upper 40s to the mid 50s. Light wind.

TUESDAY: Areas of fog in the morning along with isolated showers. Mostly cloudy to overcast skies with highs in the mid to upper 60s. SSE wind 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Overcast skies with an increasing rain risk by the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Scattered showers and fog in the morning. The rest of the day will have increasing sunshine. Highs in the mid to upper 60s and some low 70s. Breezy westerly wind with gusts up to 30 mph.

FRIDAY: Cooler with mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

HALLOWEEN: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Highs in the 50s and low 60s.

