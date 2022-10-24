2 hospitalized after St. Albans crash

By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 7:16 PM EDT
ST. ALBANS, Maine (WABI) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in St. Albans Monday afternoon.

St. Albans fire officials tell us it happened just after 1:30 p.m.

Two cars T-boned at the intersection of Dexter Road and Melody Lane.

There were five total occupants.

One was taken to a Bangor hospital and another to a Pittsfield hospital.

Both cars were totaled.

Traffic was diverted for some time.

