2 hospitalized after St. Albans crash
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ST. ALBANS, Maine (WABI) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in St. Albans Monday afternoon.
St. Albans fire officials tell us it happened just after 1:30 p.m.
Two cars T-boned at the intersection of Dexter Road and Melody Lane.
There were five total occupants.
One was taken to a Bangor hospital and another to a Pittsfield hospital.
Both cars were totaled.
Traffic was diverted for some time.
