2 hospitalized after St. Albans crash

ST. ALBANS, Maine (WABI) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in St. Albans Monday afternoon.

St. Albans fire officials tell us it happened just after 1:30 p.m.

Two cars T-boned at the intersection of Dexter Road and Melody Lane.

There were five total occupants.

One was taken to a Bangor hospital and another to a Pittsfield hospital.

Both cars were totaled.

Traffic was diverted for some time.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.