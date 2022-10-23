Suspect in custody after incident in Winslow

FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - A suspect was taken into custody Saturday by authorities after what police are calling an “incident” in Winslow.

Fairfield Police located a vehicle on the Circle K Truck Stop on Center Road in Fairfield whose driver had been sought by Winslow police for the incident that occurred in Winslow.

Due to the nature of the incident, Maine State Police Tactical Team and the Crisis Negotiation Team responded to the vehicles location in the back parking lot and were able to take the suspect into custody.

The suspect was then turned over to Winslow Police.

Police aren’t saying what the incident was and the suspect’s name has not been released.

