Pumpkins in the park returns in person for 20th celebration

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Thousands of people waited in line for a special Halloween celebration in Bangor Sunday.

UCP of Maine hosted its 20th annual Pumpkins in the Park at the Anah Shrine building.

Kids enjoyed indoor trick-or-treating with live music and spooky activities.

After a two-year hiatus due to Covid, organizers say they’ve been waiting for this event to return in-person.

”This is our 20th annual one, so people expect it year to year,” Organizer, Pumpkins in the Park Andrew Lohman said.

“This year has been really great so far. We’ve been digital for the past few years due to the pandemic and we’re back in person this year. For, the first time since 2019 and it’s really great to be back.”

Van Syckle Kia sponsored this annual event that provides funding for UCP of Maine to assist people with disabilities.

