Officials investigating shooting in Casco

CASCO, Maine (WABI) - The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating a shooting in Casco.

According to the Sherriff’s Office, police were called to Wings Way just after midnight Sunday morning for reports of a large gathering where multiple fights had broken out.

Multiple witnesses reported someone had a firearm and multiple people were shot.

Officials say one person sustained a single gunshot wound that is described as non-life-threatening. Another person sustained a minor hand injury.

Both adults were evaluated and released at the scene.

The Sherriff’s Office said it has a person of interest and is following up on leads and the investigation remans active and ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.