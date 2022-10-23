Northern Light Sebasticook Valley Hospital hosts 28th annual Breast Cancer Awareness Walk

PITTSFIELD, Maine (WABI) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Folks gathered in Pittsfield Saturday to get their steps in while raising money and awareness for the disease.

Northern Light Sebasticook Valley Hospital held its 28th annual Breast Cancer Awareness Walk raising more than $6,000 for mammograms.

Nearly 90 people, most wearing colorful pink or yellow clothing, walked from the MCI campus through the Pittsfield downtown area to raise awareness and funds for mammograms, which is proven to be the best form of early detection of breast cancer.

Many walkers said they participated to honor and support loved ones, while others walked to bring more attention to the importance of mammograms.

