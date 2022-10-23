Inferno Hockey kicks off season with Family & Friends skate

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Hockey Season is upon us and it may be difficult to find a team more excited for the year than the Maine Inferno.

On Sunday they held their kickoff event to usher in the new season.

Inviting friends and family to come skate along it was a bit of a party at Penobscot Ice Arena.

As they travel around for tournaments they’re building their hockey skills as well as friendships.

“Addie and I used to be friends a long time ago. And then we separated and couldn’t see each other. And this is where we met back up,” said Inferno player Maddie Miller.

This team bonding comes at such an important time in the lives of these players.

“Coming off the pandemic. It gives them the opportunity to exercise again. To get them out. Maine’s a cold weather state so we definitely have plenty of frozen ponds and lakes for the girls. Even if they don’t continue playing hockey just to have that ability to be outdoors skating, enjoying themselves,” said Inferno Hockey President Aaron Brideau.

The sport has also allowed them to build skills in areas like leadership.

“What I’ve learned is to definitely communicate better. Especially during games and practices, and how to kind of know where everyone is, especially during a game,” said Inferno player Emma Laprino.

The inferno are made up of multiple squads spanning different age ranges.

For some of the girls out there they’re working towards a dream.

“I would really like to be one of the UMaine hockey players. But at the same time, I don’t really know if I can make it that far because it’s only my first year. But it’s still fun to just imagine myself playing in one of those hockey games,” said Inferno Hockey player Belle Cothrin.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.