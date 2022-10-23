Clouds increase today giving way to showers tonight.

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Today, we will remain mostly dry. However, a weak low pressure system marches northward along the coastline causing clouds to increase throughout the day from south to north. Areas north of Millinocket might hold onto the sun for most of the day. These clouds eventually give way to PM showers along the coastline tonight and showers entering the Bangor region late tonight. High temperatures today will reach the low to mid 60′s, and overnight lows drop into the upper 40′s to lower 50′s.

These showers continue through the day on Monday. Some pockets of rain could be heavy at times. Overall rain totals look to be on the order of .50″ to 1.75″, heavier amounts will be along the coast. Winds will become ENE at around 5-10 mph. Some of the heaviest rain will fall on Monday with just isolated showers by Tuesday before drying out. Tuesday we will remain mostly cloudy with the chance for some light isolated showers. Wednesday, clouds stick around in the region for the day and eventually clear out by Thursday. Thursday sunshine returns and high temperatures warm all the way up into the upper 60′s, maybe even touching 70 in some spots. Heading into the end of the week we continue to remain dry, but it looks like we will cool off by the end of the week and into the weekend, back to the 50′s by Friday.

TODAY: Some sun AM, becoming cloudy in the afternoon. Highs reach between 62-67. Showers develop late in the evening, starting along the coast.

TONIGHT: showers develop along the coast and begin to push inland late. Overnight low temperatures reach between 48-54.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain, heavy at times. Wind will be out of the ENE at around 5-10 mph. High temperatures reach between 57-62

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs reach between 60-65.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with Highs reaching the mid to upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Scattered showers. Highs in the 50s & 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the 50s & 60s.

