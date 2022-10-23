Annual Black Bear 5k kicks off Sunday

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Sunday was the day for the annual Black Bear 5k!

Hundreds of runners and walkers alike kicked off the run at the Harold Alfond Sports Stadium at the University of Maine.

This year, over one hundred nursing students signed up to take part.

There were plenty of prizes to be given out to the winners, too.

This is the second year the event has taken place after taking a break due to the pandemic.

”The course is a pretty flat course, so it’s designed for somebody who really wants to have a good time, but also just wants to run,” said Thad Dwyer, Assistant Director of Campus Recreation.

This is the 35th year of the event.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.