Town of Orono, UMaine host Orono Energy Efficiency Fair Saturday

Local vendors were also present, showcasing their work on Maine’s energy front.
Orono holds Energy Efficiency Fair
Orono holds Energy Efficiency Fair(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The town of Orono and the University of Maine partnered up today to host the first Orono Energy Efficiency Fair.

Held in the Wells Conference Center on campus, the fair aimed to educate the community on all things energy- from presentations on reducing fossil fuel use consumption, to preventing energy waste.

Local vendors were also present, showcasing their work on Maine’s energy front.

Attendees also had the chance to win a Trek Verve 2, a type of hybrid bicycle, as a door prize.

The project was funded by a Community Resilience Partnership Climate Action Grant, and UMaine’s Sustainability Office.

Organizers say Orono’s goal is to comply with the document Maine Won’t Wait, which says it wants state to cut it’s greenhouse gas emissions by 45% by 2030.

”I hope that talking about more sustainability projects and ways that people can implement heat pumps, or solar, or insulating window inserts, anything that can reduce their heating bills and reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, and hopefully from learning from local vendors, it’s less intimidating to start a project like that,” said Town of Orono’s Megan Hess.

For more information on Saturday’s fair, you can visit the Town of Orono’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Remains found in Acadia National Park Associated with a suicide
Missing boy in Freeport
Missing Freeport 14-year-old found dead, school officials confirm
At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
Power outages graphic.
Power outages reported across Maine
Police Lights
Police: Medical Examiner has ruled on cause of death of Orrington couple

Latest News

BMV launches online appointment system
Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles online appointment system starts Monday
Beautiful weather today
Small engine plane crashes into building in Keene, NH on Lower Main Street.
Fiery plane crash in Keene, NH kills everyone on board
Bangor Humane Society
Bangor Humane Society, Quirk Subaru team up for “Make a Dog’s Day”