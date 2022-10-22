Town of Orono, UMaine host Orono Energy Efficiency Fair Saturday

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The town of Orono and the University of Maine partnered up today to host the first Orono Energy Efficiency Fair.

Held in the Wells Conference Center on campus, the fair aimed to educate the community on all things energy- from presentations on reducing fossil fuel use consumption, to preventing energy waste.

Local vendors were also present, showcasing their work on Maine’s energy front.

Attendees also had the chance to win a Trek Verve 2, a type of hybrid bicycle, as a door prize.

The project was funded by a Community Resilience Partnership Climate Action Grant, and UMaine’s Sustainability Office.

Organizers say Orono’s goal is to comply with the document Maine Won’t Wait, which says it wants state to cut it’s greenhouse gas emissions by 45% by 2030.

”I hope that talking about more sustainability projects and ways that people can implement heat pumps, or solar, or insulating window inserts, anything that can reduce their heating bills and reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, and hopefully from learning from local vendors, it’s less intimidating to start a project like that,” said Town of Orono’s Megan Hess.

For more information on Saturday’s fair, you can visit the Town of Orono’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.