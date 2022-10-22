Teams compete in a ‘Plane Pull’ to raise money for Travis Mills Foundation
Groups of competitors gathered at Portland International Jetport on Saturday to participate in the annual Travis Mills Foundation plane pull.
Forty-one teams of 20 people hit the tarmac to see how fast they could pull a FedEx cargo plane across a 20-foot stretch.
The event raises money for the Travis Mills Foundation, a nonprofit that helps veterans and their families recalibrate and recover after military service.
The day took on a particularly special significance for military veterans. U.S. Army veteran Aaron Brooks retired after being injured in combat in 2013. After a number of years in a wheelchair, he attended the Travis Mills Foundation retreat in 2019. It was the first time he was able to take a family trip without an aide.
He’s returned to the retreat twice since his first visit. Today, he’s able to not only walk, but pull a massive aircraft.
“To think ten years ago, if somebody told me I was doing this today, I wouldn’t have believed them,” said Brooks. “To be able to participate in something like this is amazing - even just walking and holding the rope.”
