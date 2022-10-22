North Regional Cross Country Recap

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Troy Howard Middle School hosted the Class A, B, and C North Boys and Girls Cross Country Regionals on Saturday.

Troy Howard Middle School hosted the event (WABI)

Hampden Academy’s Charlie Collins won the Class A Boys race at 16:00.86 as the Broncos won as a team too.

In Class A Girls, Edward Little’s Payton Bell edged Jenna Van Ryn of Camden Hills by roughly two seconds at 20:00.65. Bangor won as a team.

MDI swept the Class B individual winners with Sam York (16:36.46) and Amelia Vandongen (18:28.74). York finished 2nd last season. The John Bapst boys won as a team, while MDI won on the girls side.

In Class C Boys, Bucksport’s Will Hileman won at 16:14.26. George Stevens Academy won as a team.

In Class C Girls, Orono’s Ruth White won at 17:51.42. The Red Riots won as a team.

Full results can be found at https://www.mpa.cc/page/3219.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.