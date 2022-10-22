North Regional Cross Country Recap

Troy Howard Middle School hosted the event
By Ben Barr
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Troy Howard Middle School hosted the Class A, B, and C North Boys and Girls Cross Country Regionals on Saturday.

Troy Howard Middle School hosted the event
Troy Howard Middle School hosted the event(WABI)

Hampden Academy’s Charlie Collins won the Class A Boys race at 16:00.86 as the Broncos won as a team too.

In Class A Girls, Edward Little’s Payton Bell edged Jenna Van Ryn of Camden Hills by roughly two seconds at 20:00.65. Bangor won as a team.

MDI swept the Class B individual winners with Sam York (16:36.46) and Amelia Vandongen (18:28.74). York finished 2nd last season. The John Bapst boys won as a team, while MDI won on the girls side.

In Class C Boys, Bucksport’s Will Hileman won at 16:14.26. George Stevens Academy won as a team.

In Class C Girls, Orono’s Ruth White won at 17:51.42. The Red Riots won as a team.

Full results can be found at https://www.mpa.cc/page/3219.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Remains found in Acadia National Park Associated with a suicide
Missing boy in Freeport
Missing Freeport 14-year-old found dead, school officials confirm
At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
Power outages graphic.
Power outages reported across Maine
Police Lights
Police: Medical Examiner has ruled on cause of death of Orrington couple

Latest News

Highlights & Scores
October 21 1st & 5
UMPI Community remembers Aaron Marston
UMPI Community remembers Aaron Marston
FIRST AND FIVE
FIRST AND FIVE
Husson swimming & diving look to contend this season
Husson swimming & diving look to contend this season