Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles online appointment system starts Monday

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - The new system that will save Mainers time at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles will soon be unveiled at branch offices around the state.

Scheduling for online appointments will go live on Monday, with each of the 13 branches across the state having appointments throughout each day. The link for the appointment system has not been revealed.

Those making appointments can do so anywhere from one to 20 days ahead of time.

The new appointment system should reduce wait times and make it easier for people to get to the BMV without taking time off of work.

Walk-in services will still be available at every location and as always, some BMV services can be completed online.

