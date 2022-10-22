Lewiston man arrested for murder after body found

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By WMTW
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - A Lewiston man has been charged with murder after police discovered a body earlier this week.

The remains of 37-year-old Nicholas Blake were found after police responded to a call for a robbery near River Street in Lewiston around 7:30 Wednesday night.

Blake’s body was taken to the medical examiner’s office and his death was ruled a homicide.

47-year-old Barry Zollarcoffer was arrested after police searched a home on River Street Friday.

Police have not said how Zollarcoffer and Blake knew each other or how Blake was killed.

Zollarcoffer is being held without bail until his initial court appearance, which is scheduled for next week.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Remains found in Acadia National Park Associated with a suicide
Missing boy in Freeport
Missing Freeport 14-year-old found dead, school officials confirm
At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
Power outages graphic.
Power outages reported across Maine
Police Lights
Police: Medical Examiner has ruled on cause of death of Orrington couple

Latest News

Renewal by Andersen program
Renewal by Andersen starts apprenticeship program
Crash on Route 1A in Holden causes traffic delays
Jamison and Matt Boutwell
Maine boy waiting for kidney transplant takes special trip to 49ers game
The three-million-dollar project included Spectrum's internet, TV, mobile, and voice services
Spectrum Broadband services now available in Etna, Swanville and Newburgh