Lewiston man arrested for murder after body found

LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - A Lewiston man has been charged with murder after police discovered a body earlier this week.

The remains of 37-year-old Nicholas Blake were found after police responded to a call for a robbery near River Street in Lewiston around 7:30 Wednesday night.

Blake’s body was taken to the medical examiner’s office and his death was ruled a homicide.

47-year-old Barry Zollarcoffer was arrested after police searched a home on River Street Friday.

Police have not said how Zollarcoffer and Blake knew each other or how Blake was killed.

Zollarcoffer is being held without bail until his initial court appearance, which is scheduled for next week.

