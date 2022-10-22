Halloween comes early to the Maine Discovery Museum

Magic vapor
Magic vapor(Nick Langille)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 7:04 PM EDT
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Local Mainers getting into the Halloween spirit Saturday.

The Maine Discovery Museum in Bangor hosted a Halloween party for kids.

Exploring the Tunnel of Thrills and Peek-a-Boo Castle, if you dare.

Dr. Plumpenstein’s Lab featured ooey-goey monster slime, magic brews, and vapors.

We caught up with the mad scientist to learn more.

”Family friendly event and a very little kid friendly event,” Director of Education, Maine Discovery Museum Trudi Plummer said.

“Something that is very friendly for the five and under crowd, safe, the parents feel they can do it safely.

“Also, simple enough that they could do it at home. And that they could do it at their own pace. So, they can play and experience a little bit of the not so spooky stuff of Halloween. Cause Halloween is a big deal for children in this country.”

For upcoming events, visit mainediscoverymuseum.org.

