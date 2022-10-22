Gorgeous weather today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We’ll continue to see beautiful weather today. High pressure builds up and along the east coast keeping us dry, sunny, and warmer. With winds out of the S at around 5-10 mph, our high temperatures today warm up nicely into the low to mid 60′s. Tonight we remain clear and hold onto those southerly winds. This keeps us warm tonight with overnight low temperatures only dropping down to the upper 30′s to lower 40′s inland and upper 40′s along the coastline.

Sunday, we will also remain dry however, a weak low pressure system marches northward along the coastline causing clouds to increase throughout the day. These clouds eventually give way to late afternoon and evening showers Sunday night and continue through the day on Monday. Showers will begin along the coastline starting Sunday night, then push inland, winds will become northeasterly. Some of the heaviest rain will fall on Monday with just scattered showers by Tuesday morning before drying up. Rainfall totals look to be highest along the coast where over an inch of rain could fall. Inland areas will see lesser amounts. Heading into the middle of the week we continue to remain dry, and temperatures warm up even more, into the upper 60′s by Thursday. But it looks like we will cool off by the weekend, back to the 50′s by Friday.

TODAY: Fog AM, then mostly sunny skies. Highs reach between 60-65, winds will be out of the South at around 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies, some fog developing along the coast and river valleys. Lows drop between 38-45 inland, and between 45-50 along the coastline.

SUNDAY: Early morning fog. Sunny AM becoming cloudy in the afternoon. Highs reach between 62-67. Showers develop late in the afternoon and evening. Starting along the coast.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning. Highs in the 50s & 60s. Drying out into the afternoon.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower risk. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Scattered showers. Highs in the 50s & 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the 50s & 60s.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.