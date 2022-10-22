Bangor Humane Society, Quirk Subaru team up for “Make a Dog’s Day”

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Tomorrow marks a celebration of four-legged friends and four-wheel drive.

Quirk Subaru and the Bangor Humane Society are teaming up on “National Make a Dog’s Day” with their annual adoption discount event and Fill-the-Forester supply drive.

There will be an appointment-only pet portrait event from 10-2 tomorrow at the shelter featuring prizes like the signature “Chew-baru” toys.

Officials say it’s a longtime promotion they look forward to every year.

”It boosts the morale, and the other thing tomorrow is people can donate cleaning supplies, pet stuff, blankets, towels for the “Fill-the-Subaru” down in front of the Humane Society,” sales manager Tim Morin said. “You can also drop them off at the dealership and we’ll bring them down in the afternoon. Last year I believe we filled two, I think tomorrow we can do better.”

The shelter’s discounted adoption fees run next Monday-Saturday and apply for dogs, cats, rabbits and other small animals.

