Bangor Humane Society, Quirk Subaru team up for “Make a Dog’s Day”

Bangor Humane Society
Bangor Humane Society(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Tomorrow marks a celebration of four-legged friends and four-wheel drive.

Quirk Subaru and the Bangor Humane Society are teaming up on “National Make a Dog’s Day” with their annual adoption discount event and Fill-the-Forester supply drive.

There will be an appointment-only pet portrait event from 10-2 tomorrow at the shelter featuring prizes like the signature “Chew-baru” toys.

Officials say it’s a longtime promotion they look forward to every year.

”It boosts the morale, and the other thing tomorrow is people can donate cleaning supplies, pet stuff, blankets, towels for the “Fill-the-Subaru” down in front of the Humane Society,” sales manager Tim Morin said. “You can also drop them off at the dealership and we’ll bring them down in the afternoon. Last year I believe we filled two, I think tomorrow we can do better.”

The shelter’s discounted adoption fees run next Monday-Saturday and apply for dogs, cats, rabbits and other small animals.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Remains found in Acadia National Park Associated with a suicide
Missing boy in Freeport
Missing Freeport 14-year-old found dead, school officials confirm
At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
Power outages graphic.
Power outages reported across Maine
Police Lights
Police: Medical Examiner has ruled on cause of death of Orrington couple

Latest News

Renewal by Andersen program
Renewal by Andersen starts apprenticeship program
Crash on Route 1A in Holden causes traffic delays
Jamison and Matt Boutwell
Maine boy waiting for kidney transplant takes special trip to 49ers game
The three-million-dollar project included Spectrum's internet, TV, mobile, and voice services
Spectrum Broadband services now available in Etna, Swanville and Newburgh