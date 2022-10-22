Bangor Humane Society, Quirk Subaru celebrate “Make a Dog’s Day”

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If you’re looking to adopt a pet, the Bangor Humane Society has something special just for you.

The local animal shelter teamed up with Quirk Subaru for their annual adoption discount event and “fill-the-forester” supply drive.

Saturday was also National Make a Dog’s Day.

People were encouraged to share pictures with their pets on social media using the #SNELovesPets.

It’s an annual promotion helping animals at the shelter find a home.

”The drive is always to clear the shelters, so to speak,” said Kathryn Ravenscraft, Bangor Humane Society.

“The idea is to get as many animals adopted as we possibly can and to invigorate the community. In terms of getting even more people to come out.”

The shelter’s discounted adoption fees run next Monday-Saturday and apply for dogs, cats, rabbits and other small animals.

