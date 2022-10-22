$10,000 raised for Pine Tree camp at Flutie 5k for Autism

ROME, Maine (WABI) - The Flutie 5K for Autism made its way to Pine Tree camp Saturday morning.

The camp works to provide a space for children and adults with special needs to experience the outdoors without barriers in every season.

Money raised from the day will go towards ensuring that one prominent mission of the camp will continue to succeed.

“Anytime we do any fundraising like this, it goes towards our open-door policy. So that ensures that campers can come to camp no matter if they have the ability to pay or not. So, we never turn anyone away. We have been doing that since 1945,” said camp director Dawn Willard-Robinson

And that means bringing in even more friends for the campers to meet.

“Being able to make friends that are just like me,” said Barbara Baker of why she loves coming to the camp.

“This is my favorite place in the world,” Baker added.

A few from the Flutie Foundation made their way up to Maine for the event.

And they were thrilled to continue their work of helping those with autism and their families live life to the fullest.

“Oh, it’s fantastic to be here. It’s a beautiful day out. Couldn’t have asked for more perfect weather. The course is fantastic. The turnout is unbelievable. Could not have asked for anything more,” said Mike Palmer of the Flutie Foundation.

The event raised around $9,700.

But the Flutie Foundation said that they prefer round numbers.

So, they made an extra donation to get that total to $10,000.

