$10,000 raised for Pine Tree camp at Flutie 5k for Autism

Flutie 5k of Autism
Flutie 5k of Autism(Connor Magliozzi)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROME, Maine (WABI) - The Flutie 5K for Autism made its way to Pine Tree camp Saturday morning.

The camp works to provide a space for children and adults with special needs to experience the outdoors without barriers in every season.

Money raised from the day will go towards ensuring that one prominent mission of the camp will continue to succeed.

“Anytime we do any fundraising like this, it goes towards our open-door policy. So that ensures that campers can come to camp no matter if they have the ability to pay or not. So, we never turn anyone away. We have been doing that since 1945,” said camp director Dawn Willard-Robinson

And that means bringing in even more friends for the campers to meet.

“Being able to make friends that are just like me,” said Barbara Baker of why she loves coming to the camp.

“This is my favorite place in the world,” Baker added.

A few from the Flutie Foundation made their way up to Maine for the event.

And they were thrilled to continue their work of helping those with autism and their families live life to the fullest.

“Oh, it’s fantastic to be here. It’s a beautiful day out. Couldn’t have asked for more perfect weather. The course is fantastic. The turnout is unbelievable. Could not have asked for anything more,” said Mike Palmer of the Flutie Foundation.

The event raised around $9,700.

But the Flutie Foundation said that they prefer round numbers.

So, they made an extra donation to get that total to $10,000.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Remains found in Acadia National Park Associated with a suicide
Missing boy in Freeport
Missing Freeport 14-year-old found dead, school officials confirm
At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
Power outages graphic.
Power outages reported across Maine
Police Lights
Police: Medical Examiner has ruled on cause of death of Orrington couple

Latest News

Arriving flights that delay to an arrival time after 10:30 p.m. will either cancel or delay...
Teams compete in a ‘Plane Pull’ to raise money for Travis Mills Foundation
Orono holds Energy Efficiency Fair
Town of Orono, UMaine host Orono Energy Efficiency Fair Saturday
BMV launches online appointment system
Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles online appointment system starts Monday
Beautiful weather today