Waterville-Messalonskee in first season as cheer co-op

The cheerleaders are hoping to advance through KVAC and regional competitions to States this winter
By Ben Barr
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OAKLAND, Maine (WABI) - Waterville and Messalonskee cheerleaders are joining forces in a new squad.

The cheerleaders are hoping to advance through KVAC and regional competitions to States this winter(WABI)

“It’s way more fun to have more people. Last year, we had five people on and off with injuries and COVID-19, so it was a struggle,” said Jade Eastman, Messalonskee sophomore.

They’re getting a chance to make new friends from another school five miles away.

“It’s been a lot of fun meeting new teammates, experiencing bigger routines, more stunts, which is awesome. It’s grown both programs. At the beginning, we were both small teams. It’s really brought us together,” said Jocelyn Poulliot, Messalonskee junior.

The squad gets to cheer for the Eagles under Friday night lights followed by the Panthers on Saturday afternoons.

“It’s really cool, and I really enjoy cheering for both teams. The Messo games on Friday nights are normally very intense and high energy. Everyone’s really having a lot of fun. The Waterville games during the day are calmer, but they’re still both competitive,” said Lily Ruane, Waterville senior.

After football season, they’ll be jumping on the competitive cheer stage.

“We’re going to show people what we can do with more stunts and bigger routines. It’s going to be great,” said Poulliot.

The squad features nine Waterville Panthers and three Messalonskee Eagles.

The two athletic programs play 8- and 11-man football, respectively, so there will not be a faceoff between the co-op schools on the field.

The cheerleaders are hoping to advance through KVAC and regional competitions to States this winter.

