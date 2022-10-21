Sunny & Pleasant Today, Beautiful Fall Weekend Ahead

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An upper level disturbance forecast to move through the state today will provide us with a little bit of cloudiness on its way through but overall sunshine will prevail. We’ll see lots of sunshine today with high temperatures warming to near, or a bit above, average readings this afternoon. Look for highs mainly in the mid-50s to around 60°. It will be clear tonight with lows in the mid and upper 30s on average for areas away from the coast while coastal areas see lows in the lower to middle 40s.

High pressure will bring us a gorgeous day Saturday with lots of sunshine. Some slightly warmer air will move into the region Saturday as well resulting in afternoon temperatures several degrees above average. Highs on Saturday will top off in the low to mid-60s. Sunday looks great too although not as sunny as Saturday. Morning sunshine will give way to increasing clouds as the day progresses with low pressure approaching from the south. Showers associated with the approaching area of low pressure will hold off until Sunday night so dry conditions are expected for the daylight hours Sunday. High temperatures will continue several degrees above average with readings in the 60s and possibly near 70° in a few spots away from the coast. Weak low pressure will move through the Gulf of Maine Monday giving us a cloudy and showery day to start the work week. Cloudy skies and numerous showers will make for a cooler day Monday with highs in the 50s. Showers may linger into early Tuesday otherwise look for gradual drying Tuesday with variably cloudy skies and highs back into the 60s.

Today: Lots of sunshine. Highs between 51°-61°. South/southwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Clear and chilly. Patchy fog possible. Lows between 36°-46°. Light south/southwest wind.

Saturday: Sunny skies. Highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s. South/southwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Sunday: Mostly sunny during the morning then increasing clouds during the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

Monday: Showers likely. Highs in the 50s.

Tuesday: Morning showers possible then variably cloudy during the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.