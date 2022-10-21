State adds program to connect young Mainers with paid job opportunities

Governor Mills has announced a new program to connect young Mainers with paid jobs.
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills has announced a new program to connect young Mainers with paid jobs.

Mills says the $25 million Maine Career Exploration program is a two-year initiative.

It will connect 6,000 participants ages 16 to 24 with future career opportunities.

It’s part of the Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan and will fund the paid work experiences with employers across the state.

Students can also earn education credits through the program.

