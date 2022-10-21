Spectrum Broadband services now available in Etna, Swanville and Newburgh

SWANVILLE, Maine (WABI) - <Spectrum has completed a $3 million network upgrade and the launch of its high-speed broadband to more than 1600 area homes and businesses in three rural towns.

“Last year alone, we extended the reach of our services to 14,000 new homes and businesses in Maine and today celebrating a $3-million investment in Etna, Newburgh and Swanville,” said Melinda Kenny, with charter communications.

They celebrated the milestone Friday at the Swanville Town Hall with local officials and Senator Susan Collins who says reliable internet service is a key factor for businesses deciding where it would be located.

“Our first priority has to be the unserved areas of our state. Those parts like Swanville that had no access to highspeed broadband at all, then we need to focus on the underserved areas of the state of which there are many,” Collins said.

The service includes Spectrum’s full suite of internet, TV, mobile and voice services. Cindy Boguen started it all when she noticed a need for the students she taught during the pandemic.

“They either had inadequate internet or no internet at all,” Boguen said.

As a teacher, it became her mission. She wrote a grant to fund her project to bring reliable internet services to not just the students but to the community. In the end, Spectrum funded the project to the tune of $792,000.

“I think we were extremely lucky but there was a lot of hard work to get to this point, but it was certainly worth it because it has made a huge boost to our community,” she said.

Boguen said other communities are looking to them as an example.

“I have already had people from other towns contact me asking me how I did it and what I did,” she said.

Ultimately, she said she did it for the kids and families who would not have to make those difficult decisions anymore on whether on not they can use the internet at the same time.

“I had families making hard choices, “can dad work, can little Johnny be in class? You know, what was the choice? That’s not fair to either person. You need dad to work but you also need your student to be able to attend class,” she said.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.