Remains of Mainer who died in World War II to be buried on Veterans Day

Sgt. Gravlin’s plane went down near Romania in 1943.
Sgt. Gravlin’s plane went down near Romania in 1943.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The remains of a New Vineyard man killed during World War Two, will be buried next month.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced Thursday that the remains of U.S. Army Air Forces Sgt. Zelwood A. Gravlin, were found in July.

Sgt. Gravlin’s plane went down near Romania in 1943.

His remains ended up being buried as unknowns in the Hero Section of the Civilian and Military Cemetery in Romania.

In 2017, the D-P-A-A began exhuming unknowns believed to be associated with unaccounted-for airmen.

DNA, dental analysis and other evidence was used to identify the remains of Sgt. Gravlin.

He will be buried on Veterans Day, November 11th in Avon, Maine.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Remains found in Acadia National Park Associated with a suicide
Missing boy in Freeport
Missing Freeport 14-year-old found dead, school officials confirm
At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
Power outages graphic.
Power outages reported across Maine
Police Lights
Police: Medical Examiner has ruled on cause of death of Orrington couple

Latest News

Medomak Middle School to discuss controversial book
RSU 40 votes to keep controversial book
Field trip to Treworgy Family Orchard
Treworgy Family Orchard welcome students on field trips
Darker Mount Hope Tours start Friday.
Darker Mount Hope Cemetery tours are this weekend
A scam prevention forum took place in Belfast
Scam prevention forum in Belfast