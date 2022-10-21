Red Knights will be collecting toys for Toys for Tots at this years Trunk-or-Treat

By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Red Knights are putting a new spin on their annual Trunk or Treat this year.

On Halloween, in addition to giving out candy, the motorcycle club will also be collecting toys for Toys for Tots.

It’s the 75th anniversary of Toys for Tots, and they’re asking for new and unwrapped toys that will go to children in the Katahdin area.

The Red Knights are made up of current and retired firefighters.

They say this is another way they like to serve their communities.

”If we can give a kid a couple of hours of fun and enjoyment, that safe this wholesome. That’s, you know age appropriate then we’re all over it. So whatever we can do to help kids that’s what we do out. We love it. We love it,” said Frank Manzo, Sergeant at Arms Red Knights chapter 8.

“We love seeing the kids go up and down the street. Some of them go around the street and come back again and we never deny them. We love seeing all their costumes and just the smiles on their faces,” said Julie Archie, First lady and Secretary Red Knights chapter 8.

We’ve also been told the Red Knights have been in contact with the North Pole and Mr. Claus himself just might be able to fly down to lend a hand.

If you can’t make Trunk or Treat, here is a list of location where you can donate toys:

  1. Katahdin Appliance
  2. Irving
  3. Family Dollar
  4. Exit 244 designs ( formerly Moose Drop-in)

