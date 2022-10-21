Pine Tree Camp hosts first ever fully accessible 5-K

By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 2:33 PM EDT
ROME, Maine (WABI) - Get ready to run, walk, or roll!

Saturday, runners, walkers, and wheel-chair rollers of all abilities are invited to the first ever Flutie 5-K at Pine Tree Camp in Rome.

You’ll experience a fully accessible 5-K on picturesque walking trails.

The entire campus is fully accessible and designed for Maine children and adults with disabilities to experience barrier-free access to the outdoors.

To kick off the race, the Flutie Foundation will present two families with iPads to support their children’s communication needs.

”So often it’s really hard to be able to access equipment for your children outside of school especially. Sometimes you can get stuff that is used there, but not necessarily at home, and it’s just so important, I mean, thinking about being able to communicate with your child and having them be able to communicate back, it’s just an amazing opportunity really, so it’s great, and we can’t wait to have that happen,” said Dawn Willard-Robinson, Camp Director.

Online registration is closed, but you can register on site for $35 from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m..

The 5-K gets underway at 9:30 a.m.

If you can’t make the event but would still like to donate, click here

